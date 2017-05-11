Looking into the future

41717
The City of Penticton has started another round of public engagement sessions to help guide the official community plan process, asking residents how they see Penticton in 30 years.

The city also held engagement events on Valentine's Day this year, asking the public what they loved about the city. This time around, special projects manager Ben Johnson says the city's getting some positive feedback on the process.

"We're getting a lot of feedback about the need for affordable housing, recreational opportunities, jobs, really important," he said. "The natural environment is really important to a lot of people in terms of getting out there, using trails, cycling, hiking. We're getting a lot of good stuff."

He said affordable housing was likely the most prominent issue he's heard in the events so far.

At the event, boards were propped up with open spaces asking people to put sticky notes saying where they see the city in 2045, what they want to see in the future and what they're concerned about in the future.

One participant said she felt it was a "great idea" to hold the event, adding that she happened upon the event because her kids were swimming at the pool.

"I hope that my little ones are able to walk to school safely," Sarah Johnston said of her contributions to the boards. "My concern is that, especially now, is the lack of safe sidewalks and crosswalks in this town, because people don't notice them. So, I'm hoping that that can be dealt with in the future so my kids can walk to school like I used to."

Another event will be held at the community market this weekend, at Cannery Brewing for a late afternoon and evening event on May 18, at the seniors centre on May 28 and another event on a yet-to-be-determined date at the soccer pitch.

