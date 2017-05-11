Parents call for transparency

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Parents are concerned about the transparency of the process in which a school administrator is dismissed at School District 67.

The firing of a popular vice-principal Kent Percevault from Columbia Elementary has some parents calling for a more transparent process into senior staffing at schools with the Okanagan Skaha School District (SD 67).

Percevault's seven-year career at Columbia will end after this school year after he was recently handed a pink slip by Superintendent Wendy Hyer. Parents say Percevault was a popular vice-principal among students and among parents, who feel the school is losing an asset.

"We're very concerned that he has lost his position when we think he is very deserving of it and the best person for the job," said Columbia parent Shaunna Murray. "It was a shock to us and we wanted some transparency from our school board and our Superintendent Wendy Hyer and we were just met with just a wall of 'We can't discuss personnel matters.'"

Privacy issues are understandable, according to Murray, but parents say there remain questions about what constraints exist on the superintendent's ability to fire staff.

"We have tried to get this information from our elected trustee Barb Sheppard, our principal, our vice-principal, the teachers, and our Superintendent of Schools but all have been ‘unable to comment’ on the situation," reads a statement from the Columbia Parent Advisory Council. "Our school has gone through a major staff changeover this year (nearly 50% of our staff is new). Our vice principal has been critical in helping us transition through this."

The popularity of Percevault has only fuelled perplexity of the situation for Murray, and, as far as Murray's aware, for Percevault, too.

"As far as we know, there's not much transparency to the individual involved, Kent Percevault, either. He is just as shocked as we all are, as far as we know," said Murray. "If you do your job for seven years and, for all intents and purposes, everybody says that you're doing an amazing job, over and above what most people would expect, (you would expect) that you wouldn't just lose your job without cause."

Murray says she believes it's not a question of money that led to Percevault's dismissal, because the position will be open for new hires, and Hyer said student safety has never been a concern regarding Percevault.

"If we can't get our principal back, we'd like to at least push for some changes in their process, regarding what criteria they follow in order to let the administrators go, and how they go about making that decision and taking it out of the hands of one person, when it should be a vote as far as we're concerned," Murray said.

Hyer reinforced the notion that under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act in B.C., the school district is forbidden from releasing information regarding the employment of any staff member.

"I understand that they think they have a right to understand what's going on, but in actuality, they don't," Hyer said. "It's a personnel issue, and it's between the employer and the employee."

When it comes to hiring school principals and vice-principals, the process involves the local teachers' union, the B.C. Principals and Vice-Principals Association, the district PAC and the board of education, but even that is largely processional, with the decision ultimately up to the superintendent.

School board chair Linda Van Alphen says they have confidence in Hyer's ability to make that decision, and added that the board has "been made aware as things have progressed."

"We're aware of her actions and everything else, but the final say is always the superintendent," she said, adding that the superintendent typically has a wider view of how everyone fits into the school district.

"We do have a normal amount of input into it, and ... the superintendent makes us aware of some of the things that she's doing and she's looking at, and we agreed with her, certainly, with this action."

Still, Murray says parents aren't done fighting. A petition has been making the rounds with dozens of signatures, and Murray says the parents will keep going higher to try to effect some change.

"We might not be able to get Kent his job back, which we feel he deserves, but maybe we can help to rewrite the policies in which they go about dismissing people from administrative positions like this," she said.

"These kids have had Kent as their vice-principal for seven years, and he's part of our school culture, a part of our school community, and it's a real detriment to these kids, and it will affect them adversely as far as we're concerned. And that's where I think the school district is dropping the ball."

Castanet reached out to Percevault for comment, and he said because of his contract, a teaching position is still on the table.

"Due to being under contract ... I'm not able to comment further," he added.