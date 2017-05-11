42092
40211

Penticton  

Beach Cruise to be featured

- | Story: 196810

Dennis Gage will be filming an episode of his long running series “My Classic Car” in Penticton during the Peach City Beach Cruise, June 23-25.

Airing on MAVTV, Gage previously shot an episode of My Classic Car during the 2008 Beach Cruise.  The show has been capturing North America’s love affair with the automobile since 1996. More than a half a million viewers watch each episode.

The three day car show will bring hundreds of classic cars from all over Western Canada to Penticton for display along Lakeshore Drive. Friday night will feature the parade of show cars down Main Street.

More information on the Peach City Beach Cruise can be found here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3033306
#110 - 550 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,000
more details
42057




Send us your News Tips!


41479


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cee Cee
Cee Cee Penticton SPCA >


41263


ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show

Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Lorde recalls ‘strangeness’ of dancing on a car for music video
Music
Lorde describes dancing on top of a car for her new music video...
In 1,000 years, humans could be taller, have better senses and be immortal. Maybe.
Must Watch
Sure, all these predictions are based in ongoing studies and new...
Best of Seven selfies – May 11, 2017
Galleries
Vote for your favourite beautiful girl that will leave you...
Guy steals a bait car to get on TV
Must Watch
We’re quite amazed at the casualness he takes into...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845
39499