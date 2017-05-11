Beach Cruise on TV

Photo: Contributed My Classic Car last visited Penticton in 2008

Dennis Gage will be filming an episode of his long running series “My Classic Car” in Penticton during the Peach City Beach Cruise, June 23-25.

Airing on MAVTV, Gage previously shot an episode of My Classic Car during the 2008 Beach Cruise. The show has been capturing North America’s love affair with the automobile since 1996. More than a half a million viewers watch each episode.

The three day car show will bring hundreds of classic cars from all over Western Canada to Penticton for display along Lakeshore Drive. Friday night will feature the parade of show cars down Main Street.

More information on the Peach City Beach Cruise can be found here.