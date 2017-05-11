42092

Penticton  

Local doctors support PRH

- | Story: 196796

Local doctors are donating $125,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Foundation’s $20M campaign for equipment in the new patient care tower at PRH.

Dr. Jacqueline Stewart, president of the Penticton Regional Hospital Medical Staff Association, said the association is donating on behalf of the 125 doctors in the organization.

“This hospital was built in the early 1950s, so constantly there are issues with inadequate space,” she said. “The facility is really aging and the doctors felt very strongly that we need this new tower for our community.”

Each physician has been contributing annually through their association from 2015 through until the end of 2018.  Some are also making personal donations in addition to this group endeavour.

“We felt it was important to show that we are committed to providing financial support,” she said. “We also want to motivate the public and make people aware that money is still needed (for the foundation’s campaign) to cover the costs of all the equipment the new facility will need.”

The new tower will provide immediate benefits for patients, Dr. Stewart said. “It’s going to be night and day.  I think this is going to be quite an amazing facility.”

She pointed to the 84 individual patient rooms, compared to the existing situation where up to four patients must share a room.  Outpatient clinics will also feature much more elbow room in the new tower, instead of having some patients wait in hallways prior to their procedures.

Construction of the six-storey David E. Kampe Tower at PRH is now underway and should be ready for patients by early 2019 when work begins on Phase 2 – a major expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39504
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3055730
Quiet 55+ Lower Mission Rancher
$529,000
more details
42025




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cee Cee
Cee Cee Penticton SPCA >


36573


In 1,000 years, humans could be taller, have better senses and be immortal. Maybe.

Must Watch
Sure, all these predictions are based in ongoing studies and new breakthroughs, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We,
Best of Seven selfies – May 11, 2017
Galleries
Vote for your favourite beautiful girl that will leave you...
Guy steals a bait car to get on TV
Must Watch
We’re quite amazed at the casualness he takes into...
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll be shocked at what you see in today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
It’s best to grab a pint while viewing The Tango too…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622
39499