Local doctors support PRH

Local doctors are donating $125,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Foundation’s $20M campaign for equipment in the new patient care tower at PRH.

Dr. Jacqueline Stewart, president of the Penticton Regional Hospital Medical Staff Association, said the association is donating on behalf of the 125 doctors in the organization.

“This hospital was built in the early 1950s, so constantly there are issues with inadequate space,” she said. “The facility is really aging and the doctors felt very strongly that we need this new tower for our community.”

Each physician has been contributing annually through their association from 2015 through until the end of 2018. Some are also making personal donations in addition to this group endeavour.

“We felt it was important to show that we are committed to providing financial support,” she said. “We also want to motivate the public and make people aware that money is still needed (for the foundation’s campaign) to cover the costs of all the equipment the new facility will need.”

The new tower will provide immediate benefits for patients, Dr. Stewart said. “It’s going to be night and day. I think this is going to be quite an amazing facility.”

She pointed to the 84 individual patient rooms, compared to the existing situation where up to four patients must share a room. Outpatient clinics will also feature much more elbow room in the new tower, instead of having some patients wait in hallways prior to their procedures.

Construction of the six-storey David E. Kampe Tower at PRH is now underway and should be ready for patients by early 2019 when work begins on Phase 2 – a major expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.