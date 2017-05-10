Two new vice-principals

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A pair of vice-principals have been hired by the Okanagan Skaha School District (SD 67), including one set for middle school and another set for elementary school.

With potential retirements coming up over the summer, Supt. Wendy Hyer says there could be more new hires on the horizon, and because of that uncertainty at this time, the new hires haven't been assigned schools just yet.

Kirsten Odian was appointed elementary vice-principal, while Diane Haddow has been appointed middle school vice-principal, both effective Aug. 1.

Odain has been teaching in the district for 14 years, including at Trout Creek Elementary, Queen's Park and the Home Learners' Program. She has also been the district early learning and literacy helping teacher for six years.

She also has some administrative experience having served as the principal of SD 67's elementary summer school program for four years. She holds a Master's of Education in educational leadership from the University of Calgary, with a Bachelor's of Education at UBC.

Haddow has some past experience with the district, having taught at Summerland Middle School, KVR Middle School and O'Connell Elementary School over 22 years total.

More recently, however, Haddow served as vice-principal of Oliver Elementary School with the Okanagan Similkameen School District.

She holds a Master's of Education in leadership and administration from Gonaza University and a Bachelor's of Education from SFU.