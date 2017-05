Photo: Getty Images

A water-quality advisory issued by the City of Penticton and Interior Health has been lifted for Penticton.

After daily testing and monitoring of the system since the advisory was issued on Saturday, officials say the water is now safe to drink for everyone.

The advisory never became a boil-water advisory, but officials were asking people to boil water intended for consumption by the elderly, young children, those with autoimmune disorders and those who wished to be cautious.