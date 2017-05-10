41783
42162

Penticton  

Preparing for floods

- | Story: 196747

The City of Penticton is putting out a warning to residents to be prepared for potential flooding later this week.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Southern Interior on Thursday, with rain expected through Friday. That, combined with snowmelt, will lead to rising river levels, and could cause flooding in the city.

This follows flooding across the Southern Interior last weekend and early this week, which hit much of the area, but appeared to largely skip over Penticton.

A facility will be opened up starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday for residents to pick up sand and bags behind Fire Hall No. 2 at 285 Dawson Avenue, with access from Camrose Street.

Anyone who is concerned about their property may use the service, according to the city.

The city is also warning residents to keep clear of the edge of creeks, rivers and culverts, as high water flow could make riverbanks unsafe.

The city also advises residents to check over their sump pumps to make sure they are working properly if basements or crawl spaces under their houses require their use.

