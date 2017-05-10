Pedestrian hit at Walmart

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

A pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Penticton.

It's not clear how the crash happened, but a vehicle appeared to be turning onto the lane directly in front of the store in the parking lot when it hit the man.

The extent of the man's injuries are not known to Castanet at this time, however he did appear conscious and moving very slightly after the incident.

He was on the ground for some time, and was transported to hospital using a spinal board, which is typically used to limit spinal movements to prevent further injury.

Firefighters and ambulance were both on scene, and police later showed up and were seen speaking to the driver of the vehicle.