41783
42249

Penticton  

Pedestrian hit at Walmart

- | Story: 196746

A pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Penticton.

It's not clear how the crash happened, but a vehicle appeared to be turning onto the lane directly in front of the store in the parking lot when it hit the man.

The extent of the man's injuries are not known to Castanet at this time, however he did appear conscious and moving very slightly after the incident.

He was on the ground for some time, and was transported to hospital using a spinal board, which is typically used to limit spinal movements to prevent further injury.

Firefighters and ambulance were both on scene, and police later showed up and were seen speaking to the driver of the vehicle.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3066436
105-1534 Lawrence Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39834


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Goldie
Goldie Penticton SPCA >


39834


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050
39499