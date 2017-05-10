$8k raised at Easter egg hunt

Photo: Contributed

The 7th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Support of OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre at LocoLanding recorded a banner year, with over $8,000 raised.

More than 70 teenagers volunteered their time to make the hunt happen on Easter Monday. Proceeds from the event will be going toward enhancing programming and services for the Child and Youth Development Centre.

Sponsors of the event presented a check of $8,012 to OSNS for the event.

Over 1,300 children use the services of OSNS each year, according to the non-profit, which says the money will be going directly toward benefiting the children.