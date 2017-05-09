41776
Penticton  

Larson re-elected

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Incumbent Liberal MLA Linda Larson has been declared re-elected in the Boundary Similkameen.

Wine is flowing, and Larson is hugging supporters gathered at Silver Sage Winery south of Oliver. She managed to overcome significant controversy connected to the possible closure of Osoyoos Secondary school.

Castanet has a reporter there, awaiting her victory speech.

ORIGINAL 

Supporters of Boundary - Similkameen candidate Colleen Ross have gathered at Medici’s Gelateria in Oliver, waiting for the results in what many are predicting will be a close race.

Her opponent, Liberal incumbent Linda Larson, is at Silver Sage Winery just south of Oliver. The former mayor of Oliver is looking for a second term in the legislature, but has been dogged by near closure of Osoyoos Secondary and recent unrest over healthcare in the region.

As the polls closed, Larson told Castanet News she is feeling “tired” and was just “going to go with the flow.”

Her campaign manager, Everett Baker, said the team is feeling “very good,” and “optimistic.”

“The team has worked hard and we are ready for victory,” he said

This story will be updated as the night unfolds.

