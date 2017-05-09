41717
41735

Penticton  

Ashton wins second term

- | Story: 196659

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Dan Ashton has earned a second term as the MLA for Penticton.

Huge cheers erupted as the announcement was made on television in front of supporters at Boston Pizza.

Castanet has a reporter there, awaiting his victory speech.

NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed has yet to appear at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

ORIGINAL 

B.C. Liberal candidate Dan Ashton is doing his rounds as the crowds are starting to fill a private room at Boston Pizza, waiting for the results to start rolling in.

While Ashton is out among the crowd early tonight, he says it's not necessarily because he's feeling overly confidant about the results.

"No, I wanted to thank all these incredible people you're seeing in here that have been working really, really hard on this campaign," Ashton said. "It is a bit of a different race (from 2013), and I don't count my chickens before they hatch."

A volunteer with the Ashton camp told Castanet that even if there's a lacking enthusiasm for Clark heading into the election, many of the people he called before the election were excited about Ashton.

Ashton ran on his funding track record, often touting the new tower being constructed at Penticton Regional Hospital. However, like his counterpart in the Boundary - Similkameen, Ashton has been tainted by the near closure of two local schools, something he has owned as a mistake on the campaign trail.

His NDP opponent, Penticton city councillor Tarik Sayeed will join supporters at the Lakeside Hotel, but has yet to arrive. Party leader John Horgan visited the riding twice during the writ period, with many analysts pegging Penticton as a bellwether riding for the NDP.

This story will be updated as the night unfolds.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3031466
2 Bedroom Lakeside Living!
$429,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39389


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Motley
Motley Penticton SPCA >


39834


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39900