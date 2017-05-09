Ashton wins second term

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Dan Ashton has earned a second term as the MLA for Penticton.

Huge cheers erupted as the announcement was made on television in front of supporters at Boston Pizza.

Castanet has a reporter there, awaiting his victory speech.

NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed has yet to appear at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

ORIGINAL

B.C. Liberal candidate Dan Ashton is doing his rounds as the crowds are starting to fill a private room at Boston Pizza, waiting for the results to start rolling in.

While Ashton is out among the crowd early tonight, he says it's not necessarily because he's feeling overly confidant about the results.

"No, I wanted to thank all these incredible people you're seeing in here that have been working really, really hard on this campaign," Ashton said. "It is a bit of a different race (from 2013), and I don't count my chickens before they hatch."

A volunteer with the Ashton camp told Castanet that even if there's a lacking enthusiasm for Clark heading into the election, many of the people he called before the election were excited about Ashton.

Ashton ran on his funding track record, often touting the new tower being constructed at Penticton Regional Hospital. However, like his counterpart in the Boundary - Similkameen, Ashton has been tainted by the near closure of two local schools, something he has owned as a mistake on the campaign trail.

His NDP opponent, Penticton city councillor Tarik Sayeed will join supporters at the Lakeside Hotel, but has yet to arrive. Party leader John Horgan visited the riding twice during the writ period, with many analysts pegging Penticton as a bellwether riding for the NDP.

This story will be updated as the night unfolds.