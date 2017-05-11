Dream Festival opens Friday

Photo: Contributed

The Dream Music Festival returns to Penticton this weekend.

The 2017 line-up is an all-star list of Juno and Maple Blues award winners and nominees.

"It's a musical send off for Pierre Couture and Debra Rice, the longtime owners of the cafe, featuring an all Canadian line-up of acoustic roots and blues," said Meghan Westfall, manager of The Dream Cafe.

Performers include Shakura S’Aida (with pianist Lance Anderson), Russell de Carle (from Prairie Oyster), Big Dave McLean, Angel Forrest (with her two guitar players Denis Coulombe and Ricky Paquette) plus the return of master of ceremonies Jim Byrnes.

Once again, the festival format features the Dream Festival Band, an ever changing troupe of performers backing the featured performers and each other’s performance.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, which will be dressed up as a remote version of the Dream Cafe.

Tickets are available online and in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office. More info on the festival can be found here.