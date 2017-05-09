41783
OHA hires former NHLer

The Okanagan Hockey Group has announced former NHL forward Mike Sillinger is joining to academy as a skills coach for the 2017-18 season.

“We are very excited to have someone with Mike’s playing and coaching experience join our program,” said group VP Dixon Ward. “He adds another element to our program and solidifies the experienced and high level coaching staff we already have in place.”

Sillinger served as the director of player development for the Edmonton Oilers from 2008 to 2015 and was an assistant coach for the Midget Regina Pat Canadians from 2013 to 2017.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to coach these elite athletes at OHA,” said Sillinger. “This is a new hockey experience and challenge for me and OHA is one of the best academies to work with as their entire staff does a fantastic job in providing excellence for these athletes. My son, Cole, and I are honoured to be joining OHA and we are looking forward to the 2017-18 season.”

While in the NHL, Sillinger played for 12 teams over 18 seasons, tallying 548 points in 1,049 regular season games.

