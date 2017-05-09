Move for Health tomorrow

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is participating in Move for Health Day on Wednesday.

The day is an international event created in 2002 by the World Health Organization to promote physical activity.

Locally, the Penticton Community Centre will be offering a $2 fitness room drop in, free family zumba from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and $2 pool drop in between 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Residents are also invited to post a picture on social media using the hashtag #move4healthpenticton for a chance at a one month pool and fitness room pass.

