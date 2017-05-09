41717
Another bee hive theft

About 20 bee hives were stolen from a farm in Okanagan Falls this week, following another similar theft last week from a Summerland farm.

About 20 hives on the property, which had 'MCW' branded into them, reportedly would have needed to be transported by a forklift, and each hive is worth about $250.

That theft was reported on May 8, while the Summerland theft had been reported a week earlier.

In that theft, just one hive was stolen, but the owner of the hive said it would have significant impact on the grower that was using the beehive to pollenate a peach orchard.

