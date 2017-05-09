Dog freed from chimney

Photo: Contributed

Police in Penticton responded to a report of a dog stuck in a chimney on Montreal Street last week.

A 911 caller from a residence told emergency operators that intoxicated people were attempting to get a dog unstuck from a chimney, but were unable "after several drunken attempts."

It's not clear whether it was the drunk people or emergency crews, but the dog was ultimately freed from the chimney unharmed, according to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth

Police also responded to a blue Hyundai Accent parked near Skaha Lake after receiving about a dozen calls over several days about the owner of the vehicle keeping a dog inside with the vehicle running.

On May 6, when police attended the car, a dog and a cat were found in the car with a sign on the window that said the air conditioning was on, there was water in a dish and the car was tracked by GPS.

However, upon inspection, police found that the water dish was empty, and the vehicle was towed.

The animals were turned over to the SPCA after determining they needed veterinary attention. Charges have not, yet, been laid, and the fate of the animals will be determined by the SPCA.