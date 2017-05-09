41717
41735

Penticton  

Dog freed from chimney

- | Story: 196614

Police in Penticton responded to a report of a dog stuck in a chimney on Montreal Street last week.

A 911 caller from a residence told emergency operators that intoxicated people were attempting to get a dog unstuck from a chimney, but were unable "after several drunken attempts."

It's not clear whether it was the drunk people or emergency crews, but the dog was ultimately freed from the chimney unharmed, according to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth 

Police also responded to a blue Hyundai Accent parked near Skaha Lake after receiving about a dozen calls over several days about the owner of the vehicle keeping a dog inside with the vehicle running.

On May 6, when police attended the car, a dog and a cat were found in the car with a sign on the window that said the air conditioning was on, there was water in a dish and the car was tracked by GPS.

However, upon inspection, police found that the water dish was empty, and the vehicle was towed.

The animals were turned over to the SPCA after determining they needed veterinary attention. Charges have not, yet, been laid, and the fate of the animals will be determined by the SPCA.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3063000
5083 Twinflower Cres
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$838,000
more details
41381




Send us your News Tips!


38264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Motley
Motley Penticton SPCA >


41437


How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert

Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus water and you’re gonna be very, very wrong.
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...
Katy Perry doesn’t ‘call out’ Taylor Swift on new album
Music
Katy Perry has denied claims she addresses her feud with Taylor...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags
Galleries
Everybody seems to be jumping on the idea of turning the...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38239