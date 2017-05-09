41299
39555

Penticton  

Lifted car, trafficking charges

- | Story: 196611

A stolen car and a known offender led police to an arrest over trafficking charges after quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cash were found on a 36-year-old.

The targeted enforcement unit spotted the man, who was known to them, entering a white Mazda near Wendy's at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

After checking the plates on the car, they found it had been stolen on May 6 from Penticton. Police arrested the driver and passenger for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Meth, heroin and cash were all found on the driver, who was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The passenger was released without charges, while the driver was held for court.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2953479
4445 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$644,900
more details
41381




Send us your News Tips!


39389


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Motley
Motley Penticton SPCA >


39653


When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels

Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its wheels. But, it must be said, they did a terrible job in every other...
Katy Perry doesn’t ‘call out’ Taylor Swift on new album
Music
Katy Perry has denied claims she addresses her feud with Taylor...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags
Galleries
Everybody seems to be jumping on the idea of turning the...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags (2)
Galleries
There seems to be no limit to what people can make from...
Setting a new record for the most Ghost Chili peppers eaten in 2 minutes
Must Watch
The guy looks like he’s having an out of body experience.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100