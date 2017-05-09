Lifted car, trafficking charges

Photo: Contributed

A stolen car and a known offender led police to an arrest over trafficking charges after quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cash were found on a 36-year-old.

The targeted enforcement unit spotted the man, who was known to them, entering a white Mazda near Wendy's at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

After checking the plates on the car, they found it had been stolen on May 6 from Penticton. Police arrested the driver and passenger for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Meth, heroin and cash were all found on the driver, who was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The passenger was released without charges, while the driver was held for court.