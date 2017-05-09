McNicoll Park en francais

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

The Okanagan Skaha School District (SD 67) is looking at a proposal from the Ministry of Education and the Conseil Scolaire Francophone, which are interested in buying the former McNicoll Park Middle School.

The ministry and CSF would use the school to meet growing francophone schooling enrolment needs, according to a SD 67 news release. The CSF acts as a school board for all french language schools in B.C.

The board has agreed to a short-term lease to the ministry and CSF for the 2017-18 school year while discussions for a sale are underway.

Superintendent Wendy Hyer could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday.