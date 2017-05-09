Beach cleanup to begin

41776
City crews will begin initial cleanup of Penticton beaches this week after heavy creek flows washed significant amounts of debris into Okanagan and Skaha lakes.

City staff will begin work at Skaha Beach this week.

Cleanup of Okanagan Beach will commence May 15 to allow more of the floating debris to reach the shore, city spokesperson Mark Parker said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a water quality advisory for residents in the east area of the city continues.

Residents should boil their drinking water for at least one minute before drinking.

