Dustin Godfrey

With election day upon us, we hit the streets of Penticton to see who you're voting for – the B.C. Green Party, the B.C. NDP or the B.C. Liberal Party.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and we'll be providing live coverage of election night here on Castanet.net from 8 p.m. onward.