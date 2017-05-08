Gallery: Racing in Osoyoos

The Wine Country Racing Association held its first drag race day of the season on Sunday at the Osoyoos Airport, also known as the Richter Place Motorplex.
Photographer Mike Biden was on hand to capture some of the scenes from the event, check the gallery above for his photos.
The next race day is June 4. The Wine Country Racing Association has been holding races at the Osoyoos airport since 2006.
Sunday's results are as follows;
Jr. Dragster special event
Kyler Skjonsberg, Red Deer Alberta, 2006 Jr. Spitzer
Sportsmans’ Bracket
Mark Sherriff, Summerland, Diesel Ford F-350 Super Duty
Pro Bracket
Gord Hoeft, Kelowna, 1973 Ford Mustang
Super Pro
Ralph Pool, West Kelowna, 1968 Plymouth Baracuda
Bike/Sled
David Wayton, OK Falls, 1999 Yamaha
Reaction Time
Phil Walter, Peachland, 1986 Nissan truck