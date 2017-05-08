Gallery: Racing in Osoyoos

The Wine Country Racing Association held its first drag race day of the season on Sunday at the Osoyoos Airport, also known as the Richter Place Motorplex.

Photographer Mike Biden was on hand to capture some of the scenes from the event, check the gallery above for his photos.

The next race day is June 4. The Wine Country Racing Association has been holding races at the Osoyoos airport since 2006.

Sunday's results are as follows;

Jr. Dragster special event

Kyler Skjonsberg, Red Deer Alberta, 2006 Jr. Spitzer

Sportsmans’ Bracket

Mark Sherriff, Summerland, Diesel Ford F-350 Super Duty

Pro Bracket

Gord Hoeft, Kelowna, 1973 Ford Mustang

Super Pro

Ralph Pool, West Kelowna, 1968 Plymouth Baracuda

Bike/Sled

David Wayton, OK Falls, 1999 Yamaha

Reaction Time

Phil Walter, Peachland, 1986 Nissan truck