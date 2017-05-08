41299

Penticton  

Squatters hatch young

They may not be as alluring as osprey, but the Town of Osoyoos appears to be stuck with them.

Several goslings have hatched under the caring gaze of their mother, on top of a FortisBC pole that was originally an osprey nest and webcam. The geese beat the osprey to the nest in early spring and never gave up control like many thought they would once the birds of prey returned.

In a message posted to the Town of Osoyoos’ website, FortisBC indicated that the displaced osprey have made it work at a different location, so they plan on leaving the young family alone.

Next year, however, FortisBC will be installing a “goose deterrent device” (cover the nest) that will remain in place until the start of the osprey breeding season so the situation doesn’t repeat itself.

Until then, viewers have been enjoying the baby geese.

