Penticton  

Town will probe health care

The Town of Osoyoos will be taking a hard look at a called-for medical services centre in the community.

In a media release issued Monday, the town announced it would be applying for a $100,000 rural dividend grant to hire a consultant to review the needs of the community and develop a feasibility study for the centre.

The announcement comes off the heels of a meeting between council and area doctors last week.

“Council and the doctors are committed to ongoing communication and cooperation to eliminate barriers that negatively impact health services in the community,” the release reads.

The town cautions that healthcare is complex and needs to be addressed cautiously, to make sure any new delivery model comes after research and evidence supports the plan.

The media release also notes that a new physician will be moving to the community in July 2017, which should lead to improvement in some areas.

