Developer before council

The developers behind a controversial proposed seniors development travelled to Summerland on Monday to meet with council, in front of a mostly hostile crowd, providing an update on the project.

The Lark Group is hoping to build a $125-million seniors living facility in the Bristow Valley, above the Summerland trout hatchery.

From the very beginning, local opposition to the project has been loud, something the senior vice president of the Lark Group, Kirk Fisher, sums up to poor communication.

“We felt there was just some communication not being presented to the neighbours,” he said, which led to Monday's visit to council.

Fisher was joined by the project’s manager Malek Tawashy and Helen Byrne, the vice president of St. Elizabeth’s health care, the non-profit that will be managing about 60 per cent of the development’s units, once construction is complete.

St. Elizabeth’s is coming onboard with a 10-per-cent stake in the project, and 50-year agreement, to provide care for residents ranging from basic massage therapy to hospice care. The project has been criticized for heavily relying on tele-health services, but that’s something Byrne says has worked well in the other facilities they manage through 8,000 employees.

“Being able to remotely connect in with a physician or nurse practitioner and have that support, we are finding more and more people want to do that versus actually going to see a physician,” she said.

The developers told councillors they are 7-10 days from getting the results back on a crucial test, that will guide them in their quest to find the hatchery a contingency water source. Further environmental reports from the District of Summerland are due in a few days.

Developers couldn't answer questions about the total size of the project, initially pegged at 380 units. With the development planned for three stages, the Lark Group said its hard to predict what the exact numbers will be at this point. Fisher also left the door open to leaving some units in the third and final building open to those under 55, if the market demands them at that point.

About 150 of the units will sell as market condos, with the rest being operated by St. Elizabeth's. However, the entire building will have access to St. Elizabeth's services.

Councillor Doug Holmes drew applause from the gallery when he tore into the group for “trying to jam it (the development) into this gully.”

“I’d like to ask, rather than us change our official community plan to fit your development, would you be prepared to change your development to fit our OCP,” he asked.

Fisher responded, stating they need to be sure the community they build will be self sustaining, adding that traffic reports and “feng shui consultants” have determined the development will not negatively impact the neighbourhood, in their opinion.

“In the 19 years that we’ve been developing care, there has never been a project that has not been approved by council going forward, never,” Fisher told Castanet after the meeting. “There has never been one that’s been turned down.”

He added that strong initial opposition to some of their developments is not unlikely, and they welcome the feedback.

“If you come to a community, and there is concern, that means you have a strong community.”

The feedback outside council chambers, from some residents, was a bit less civilized, with one man calling the developers “all crap” as they left the building. Other residents approached the men to angrily let them know they were opposed to the plan. In both cases, the developers stopped to speak with them.