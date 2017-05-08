41776

Penticton  

Boil water in Naramata

A boil-water notice for Naramata was issued overnight.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the notice about 3 a.m. Monday.

In response to the recent rain and flooding causing a significant increase in turbidity in Okanagan Lake, the boil-water notice was issued for the entire Naramata water system.

Debris has entered Okanagan Lake from the fast flowing creeks that feed the lake, and turbidity levels have exceeded specifications of the UV treatment plant.

Residents are advised to use a safe alternative source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute to reduce the risk of infection from pathogens that may be found in the water.

