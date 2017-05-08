Bribery, or false alarm?

Dustin Godfrey

A B.C. Liberal release may have jumped the gun when it called for an RCMP investigation on B.C. NDP candidate Colleen Ross in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Ross appeared in a local outlet indicating she would like Dr. Peter Entwistle, the riding's independent candidate, to step aside and work with the NDP.

"Dr. Entwhistle (sic), speaking with the same newspaper, 'confirms that Ross asked him to step down and offered him a position, but feels he can do more by staying in the race,'" the B.C. Liberal release says.

The Liberal party inferred that the position would be paid, which has turned out to likely be unfounded. The party alleged in a news release that the offer amounted to bribery, pointing to Section 125 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet, NDP Leader John Horgan addressed the issue, calling the allegations "offensive."

"The last time they said there was an RCMP investigation, when they fired eight health care workers, someone took their life, because they thought their life was ruined," Horgan said, referring to the case of Roderick MacIsaac, who was among eight health-care workers fired by the B.C. government in 2012.

"I think it's offensive that they would make these allegations about Colleen and another candidate in the race."

Horgan pointed to another allegation that appears to be false from earlier this year, when B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark accused the NDP of hacking the Liberals' website.

She alleged the NDP exposed documents that were later found to be shared by Independent MLA Vicki Huntington, who had found the documents in an unprotected section of the site.

"Whenever they get in trouble, they make stuff up. I believe they're in trouble, and now they're making stuff up again," Horgan said, adding that he has "absolute confidence in Colleen."

Following the interview, an NDP staffer shared a clarification posted on the Penticton Herald's website, where the allegations originated from, within an hour after the interview with Horgan.

That clarification stated that after reviewing the tape on both interviews, it confirmed that neither party had spoken about a paid position for Entwistle with the NDP.