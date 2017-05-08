A hoot of a day

Dustin Godfrey

It was a day to celebrate owls and the work of the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, and the centre's manager Dale Belvedere says this year's event has exceeded last year's turnout.

"It's our 29th annual open house, and we're only open one day a year, so you can see the crowds that we get," Belvedere said. "We think we brought in about 2,000 people today, which is fantastic that everyone's coming out and showing SORCO their support.

"It means a lot to us for them to come and we hear them saying thank you and great job, and it's just fantastic to see everybody here today."

With SORCO only open one day per year to the public, Belvedere says it's a popular attraction because of the resident owls on site.

"Houdini is our resident Great Horned Owl who lives with us. He's 17 years old today," Belvedere said. "He's our educational bird, so we take him to schools. So, he's out and about today, people can go and take pictures of him.

"And we also introduced our newest bird, which is a Western Screech (Owl) chick, and her name is Tabitha and she will also be an educational bird."

Among the rescues currently at SORCO is one of three chicks that were nested in a tree near Penticton City Hall and the courthouse, which drew crowds and a warning from SORCO for people to keep their distance.

"The babies will be with us until at least August. We have to ensure they have all their flight feathers, they're strong fliers, and of course that they know how to hunt for their own food," Belvedere said. "So, it takes about three months from the day we get them; it's a long process."