Penticton  

Water showing good results

The City of Penticton says 12 samples have been taken from multiple locations in the water-quality advisory area.

All samples showed good results, with low turbidity and good chlorine residuals. Preliminary results from this morning show no presence of coliform bacteria in the water.

However, the advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to the city.

The advisory affects about 2,500 homes, and a list of all of those addresses can be found on the city's website, as well as a map of the affected area.

Residents in the area who are elderly, young, experience auto-immune issues, or are otherwise vulnerable, are asked to boil water in the area, which includes several neighbourhoods in Penticton's east side.

