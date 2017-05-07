One-on-one with Horgan

Dustin Godfrey

B.C. NDP premier-hopeful John Horgan was at Craft Corner Kitchen during a final-stretch campaign tour through the Okanagan on Saturday, and sat down with Castanet to talk about a range of issues.

John Horgan hopes enough Okanagan voters who helped Christy Clark into the premier's office in the 2013 election are willing to flip from red to orange and give him and the B.C. NDP a shot at governing B.C. after May 9.

The provincial riding that has contained Penticton has voted B.C. Liberal since 1996, and in 2013's election a Conservative candidate split the right vote and no Green candidate split the left vote. But Horgan says he senses an orange wave in the South Okanagan, despite the presence of a Green candidate and no Conservative candidate.

"I believe we were very close to breaking through last time, and I think we're going to make a break-through this time," Horgan said, pointing to the election of federal NDP representative Richard Cannings in 2015. "When I think of the B.C. Liberals and how they think they own the Okanagan, I reject that.

"I think the people in the Okanagan are starting to get tired of that level of arrogance, that, 'You're going to vote for us whatever we do."

One issue in particular that has Horgan hopeful Penticton voters will drop the Liberals for the NDP is last year's threat of school closures, which had the community divided for months over which schools to close before the provincial government stepped in with the B.C. Rural Education Fund.

"Christy Clark's personal record on that front is appalling. The Supreme Court of Canada, no less, in 15 minutes, said they violated the rights of teachers, and the consequence is we're going to have to fix 15 years of underfunding in the next number of years," he said.

Horgan says he isn't worried about potential vote-splitting on the left, as the Green party surges to far greater prominence than they've enjoyed in previous elections. One estimate gives the party an extra seat over last election at two seats – and previous estimates went as high as four seats in provincial Legislature.

"I don't put a lot of stock in this notion of predicting hwo people are going to vote. What I've been doing is talking to everyone. Disaffected Liberals, potential Green voters, former Conservative voters," Horgan said. "(I'm) saying, 'Come and join with us. Come and join with John Horgan and the New Democrats to make sure we don't have four more years of Christy Clark.'"

Due to technical difficulties, the full interview, while legible, does have poor audio quality for the first half. That video can be found here.