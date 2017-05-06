South Okanagan flooding

Photo: Contributed

Continued high water has created localized flooding for areas across the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

This is an update of what is known at this time:

Sage Mesa: A boil water advisory is in effect for all users due to increase in turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

Naramata, Glen Fir and Indian Rock: Chute Creek flooding has caused several roads to become impassable until water levels recede.

Indian Rock Road: Road closed, barricade in place. A voluntary evacuation alert for eight properties at the end of Indian Rock Road.

Addresses affected are 6761, 6749, 6765, 6775, 6751, 6769, 6757, 6771 Indian Rock Road.

The Naramata Fire Department was on scene Friday, and seven people have registered at the reception centre at the RDOS office in Penticton.

Glen Fir Road: Road closed, barricades in place. Residents are asked to shelter in place or contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre.

Chute Lake Road: Road closed, barricades in place. Residents are asked to shelter in place or contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre.

Rural Oliver: Testalinden Creek – Shoring work with heavy equipment continues on the south bank side of the creek below Highway 97. McKinney Rd and Road 9 have areas of localized flooding. Fairview Road - Closed. Alternate means of access and egress to properties via Cawston.

Rural Keremeos, Cawston, and parts of the Similkameen: Sandbags have been delivered by district staff

Rural Princeton, Similkameen, Tulameen, Osprey Lakes, Missezula: Missezula Lake has localized flooding and sandbags have been provided by the Town of Princeton.

Erris and Hayes areas, near Osprey Lake: The RDOS has delivered sand bags to both Erris and Hayes Fire departments for distribution.

If you require sandbags, please call the Emergency Operations Centre.

The centre will close at 9 p.m. today and reopen Sunday.

Call the centre at: 250-492-0237 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737

For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.