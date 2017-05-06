41776
Penticton  

Horgan tour hits Penticton

British Columbia can't risk another four years of Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals – at least, that's the message B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan brought to Penticton for his second campaign stop in the city.

With voting day just a few days away, Horgan and Clark are on their final stretch of campaigning, pulling lengthy days to hit some of their final stops before election day. A push for the South Okanagan brought Horgan to various spots in the Penticton and Boundary-Similkameen ridings on Sunday.

"We can't risk that for our school system, we can't risk that for our health-care system, we can't risk that for seniors," Horgan said of electing Clark to an electric crowd at the Craft Corner Kitchen on Main Street in Penticton.

"It's absolutely outrageous that in 2017 in British Columbia, in Canada we have seniors that are going a week without a bath because the government won't provide the resources to make that happen," he added to jeers from the crowd.

Horgan reiterated several times to the crowd, which had assembled a sea of orange in the restaurant, that in three days, B.C. would "build a better government."

"We have to come together. All of us; we have to come together," he said. "This is the most important election in our lifetime."

Horgan also spent some time attempting to appeal to "disaffected Liberal voters," and signs of red and green appeared in the rally promoting a similar message.

"I'm saying to those undecided voters,... take a look at what we're offering. Take a look at the issues that are important to you and I think you're going to find they're reflected in the values in our document, in the values of the people in our room," Horgan said.

Following the campaign, Horgan sat down with Castanet for a one-on-one interview at Craft Corner Kitchen. You can watch that on Castanet Sunday morning.

