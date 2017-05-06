Sage Mesa boil water notice

Photo: Contributed

In response to recent rain events and the resulting flow of wood debris that has been observed on the south west side of Okanagan Lake, the Regional District of Okanagan- Similkameen is issuing a precautionary boil water notice to the upper zone of the Sage Mesa water system.

The debris has entered the lake from the fast flowing creeks that feed it and it is expected that turbidity levels will increase significantly over the next couple of days.

The lower zone of Sage Mesa was placed on the annual boil water notice on Friday.

Along with the lower zone, this notice will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation/cooking purposes.

Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute to reduce the risk of infection from pathogens that may be found in the water.

The RDOS is also reminding all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is their responsibility to notify their customers of the notice.