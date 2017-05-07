Public art on display

41299
Area dignitaries, artists and residents gathered at city hall Saturday for the launch of an exciting new project.

It was all part of the public sculpture exhibition opening, initiated by the city's Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Committee.

"We are totally excited to be here," said Robin Robertson, chair of the sculpture committee. "Public art encourages the feeling of belonging, it encourages conversation among neighbours and it strengthens the artistic and cultural fabric of the city.

Plus the bottom line is it's beautiful."

The opening included words from Robertson, as well as a brief speech by Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

Jakubeit said they have invested in beautifying the downtown and waterfront and adding public art compliments that.

"It's great for the community and visitors and part of having a vibrant community," he said.

Following the short ceremony, the public received maps showing them where the six sculptures are.

Those locations are by city hall, along the lakefront at Okanagan Lake and in the roundabout.

The artists, including Clint George (Penticton), Patrick Field (Castlegar & Okanagan Falls), Paul Reimer (Cranbrook), Serge Mozhnevsky (Coquitlam) and  Michael Hermesh (Summerland), stationed themselves at the sculptures to talk about their artwork.

Zohreh Vahidifard from Tehran, Iran was not in attendance. Her sculpture is in the roundabout.

 "I am pleased to be a part of this," said Field. "It's nice to see Penticton investing in beauty that's visible and accessible to the public."

Robertson said the sculptures will be up in the city for 12 months.

