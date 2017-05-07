Community market opens

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The sun came out and so did big crowds for the first Downtown Penticton Community Market of the season on Saturday.

Vendors lined Front Street and the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street, along with performances by local musicians.

The new food court on Backstreet Boulevard was also a hit.

"It's a great sunny start to the market and our food court has been well received," said Lynn Allin, executive director for the Downtown Penticton Association. "And we are going to turn down the wind and turn up the sun."

As many as 230 vendors are expected to be involved this season.

This Saturday was the soft opening with the official ribbon cutting for the market on the May long weekend.

"It's awesome we just love it," said Reuben Pickering with Pure North Bottles. "It's so well organized and the people are always great to chat with, the vendors too."

While Yvette Luff and her husband Greg, owners of Soda Creek Soap, described it all as fantastic.

"The sun is out, the people are out and the food is fantastic," she said. "It seems when the market starts that Penticton comes to life."

Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Penticton Farmers' Market, operating on the 100 block of Main Street, was also busy Saturday morning.