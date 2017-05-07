Lyme disease awareness

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton couple spread the word about Lyme Disease at a booth at the Penticton Farmers' Market on Saturday.

Gary and Sue McDougall, with the Penticton and Area Lyme Group, manned the information booth all morning at the busy market.

"We are spreading the message, because ticks are out all year long and people with the disease are being misdiagnosed," said Sue McDougall.

The disease is an inflammatory infection that spreads to humans through tick bites.

Among the highlights of the information session was doing a demonstration on how to properly remove ticks, a display of tick kits and how to take precautions when outdoors.

The couple also alerted people that on May 27 there will be a free showing of Under Our Skin, an acclaimed documentary about the untold story of Lyme Disease, at the Penticton Museum and Archives.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The information booth will be at the market again on May 20 and Sept. 3.