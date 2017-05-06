42092
Penticton  

Rubber race is ducked

Penticton's annual rubber duck race was another casualty of the area's fast moving and rising waterways.

It was cancelled Saturday morning for safety reasons.

"It was slated for this morning but the drop of the rubber duckies off the bridge is not happening because the current is too fast in the channel right now,"  said Heather Martin, event chair for the South Okanagan Kin Club.

The club fundraiser typically sees  thousands of ducks dropped into the Okanagan River Channel off the bridge at Green Mountain Road, with the finish line set at the new bridge crossing.

They still had all the numbers of sold tickets, however, which they drew for prizes at 11 a.m.

The funds raised go to local youth groups, said Martin.

