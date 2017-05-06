Water advisory in effect

Photo: Getty Images

City hall has issued a water-quality advisory for areas on the east side of Penticton, after a water main was washed out overnight.

The advisory is in effect for the Naramata Road, Valleyview Road, Uplands, Lower Columbia and Wiltse areas.

In a news release, the city said vulnerable residents in those areas should boil their water for at least a minute before consuming. That includes people with weakened immune systems, those over 65 years of age and under two years, people with chronic illnesses and those who wish to take extra precautions.

At some time around midnight last night, the city says a water main was washed out where it crosses under Ellis Creek, which has seen high rain and snowmelt flows.

City crews are at work to bring the water back to a potable quality, with further sampling being conducted.

A water-quality advisory is the lowest level of advisory for water consumption, and is used when threat to the public health is considered modest.

For the duration of the advisory, residents in the area are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it for drinking, making baby formula and juices, cooking, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice. Residents may also use bottled water.

No estimate for when the city expects to have the water in the area back to a potable quality has been provided.