Penticton  

Evac alert near Naramata

A voluntary evacuation alert was issued about midnight for eight properties in the Naramata area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert for homes at the end of Indian Rock Road due to flooding. Those homes are: 6761, 6749, 6765, 6775, 6751, 6769, 6757 and 6771 Indian Rock Rd.

Chute Creek has swollen its banks, causing water damage to one home close to Okanagan Lake.

Naramata Fire Department and local search and rescue members were on scene overnight to check with residents.

A reception and registration centre has been set up at the RDOS Office at 101 Martin St. in Penticton to receive residents leaving their homes. Residents can call 250-492-0237 for more information.

A section of nearby Glenfir Road has also be affected by flooding. Residents there were asked to shelter in place for the night. The damaged road is planned to be repaired today.

