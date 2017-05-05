41783

Horgan back in Penticton

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan is making a second stop in Penticton on Saturday, with just days to go before the May 9 election.

Following a morning campaign event in Vernon, Horgan will be swinging through Summerland for a visit to Sardinha Orchards and finally to Penticton for a town hall/rally at the Craft Corner Kitchen Restaurant at 1 p.m.

The second visit indicates the NDP is taking the riding seriously, with the party struggling in some traditional bellwether ridings outside of the Lower Mainland, Penticton and the Boundary - Similkameen are emerging as new battlegrounds.

Horgan will then head south for an event in Osoyoos following the rally in Penticton.

Liberal leader Christy Clark made her first and only stop in Penticton earlier this week with a visit to Bad Tattoo Brewing, part of a six city whistle-stop tour.

B.C. Green Party candidate Connie Sahlmark is also planning a “celebrating of momentum" on Saturday at the Gyro Park Bandshell from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

