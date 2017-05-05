40304
Penticton  

Creek flows through orchard

An orchard owner in Cawston woke up to a creek running through his property on Friday morning.

Following torrential rains and thunderstorms which battered the area Thursday night, Emerson Khosa peered out his window at about 7 a.m. and noticed that nearby Barcelo Creek was about half as high as it should be.

He then started getting phone calls from neighbours, letting him know water was coming through his orchard and onto the road.

“A tree had fallen up on Crown lands, across the creek so it split the creek in two, and half of it came down one way, and the other half down this other route,” Khosa said.

“It basically cut a second creek, almost a mini river down through some cattle grazing lands and into our orchard and washed away a good 200-300 feet of our driveway and took the dirt off quite a few fruit trees,” he continued.

He says he was lucky that the water managed to avoid most of his crops and instead reserved most of its force for his driveway.

While flooding in the South Okanagan and Similkameen has not been nearly as widespread as the Central and North Okanagan, the RDOS has opened an emergency centre as a precaution.

