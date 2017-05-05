Lawyer dumps arsonist

The sentencing for a teenage girl who admitted to torching a townhouse complex in Penticton last year has been delayed yet again.

Sydney Leer, 18, will be looking for a new lawyer after Norman Yates made a successful second application to be removed from the file on Friday.

“I am not able to take instruction from Ms. Leer, it's apparent that she has lost confidence in me, and I’m reluctant to say I’ve lost confidence in her,” he told the courtroom.

“I unequivocally, don’t feel capable of reconciling or salvaging our solicitor - client relationship. I am entirely unable to represent her,” he added.

Yates originally requested to be removed from the case after Leer asked for a new lawyer near the end of her sentencing hearing in March. At that hearing, the court heard that Leer had been released from the psych ward just hours before the fire.

“(I’m) angry at the doctor, I want everyone to know that, for releasing Sydney when he should have kept her at the hospital,” Leer’s mother, Jodi Knudson testified.

Leer also made a number of strange remarks in court asking “for her information,” and seemingly not understanding the roles of the various players in the courtroom. That led to a second psychiatric evaluation to determine if she was fit to stand trial.

Despite a diagnosis for borderline personality disorder, considered a “serious mental health disorder” which results in “psychotic behaviours,” she was found fit to stand trial on April 7.

After accepting Yates’ submission to be removed from the case on Friday, judge Gregory Koturbash asked Leer if she would like a new lawyer, “strongly suggesting” she find one.

“Obviously I’d like to have a new lawyer unless you are going to dismiss me for a case that shouldn’t even exist, yes,” she blurted via video conference, after lobbing an expletive at her former lawyer.

The Crown is seeking a four to five year sentence for Leer.