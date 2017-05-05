Rescue boats dispatched

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department says they made contact with a boat on Okanagan Lake, that was having a slight problem, but not in full distress. Both the Penticton and Naramata rescue boats have now been stood down.

The original call came in amid torrential rains during a thunderstorm, but it's not clear what caused the boat to call for help.

ORIGINAL 3:45 p.m.

The Penticton and Naramata Fire Departments are currently responding to a report of a boat in distress on Okanagan Lake.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said the call came in at about 3:30 p.m., amid torrential rains and thunderstorms. Both rescue boats are currently on the water, coordinating efforts, but have not come across anything yet.

with files from Deborah Pfeiffer