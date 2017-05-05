Creeks rising in Penticton

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Penticton Creek, Friday

The City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are advising residents to be careful around creeks and rivers in the area, due to the current weather and spring run off.

The city has not experienced any flooding, like many other communities in the Okanagan, but has posted an advisory to its website warning residents to take care around rising creeks.

“Water volumes and velocities increase creating unstable banks and dangerous conditions,” the advisory states.

The RDOS has also opened an emergency operations centre to better deal with potential flooding across the region. At this time, road closures have not been issued.

