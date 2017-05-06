41776

Penticton  

Seniors home gets a show

Penticton seniors got a special visit from the Kettle Valley Brakemen on Friday.

The band, which brings railway history to life, performed at the Village by the Station on Hastings Avenue.

"I really enjoy doing this," said band member Jack Godwin. "These are special audiences who were here when history was being made."

A grant from the Community Foundation South Okanagan/Similkameen and a partnership with the Okanagan Historical Society Penticton Branch is providing the opportunity for the band to bring six interactive concerts to South Okanagan seniors to celebrate Canada 150 through steam rail heritage.

The Brakemen are known for presenting a blend of unique songs and dramatic or humorous stories as they unfold B.C.'s colourful railway heritage.

"Some of our local senior's mobility or levels of dementia make it more convenient to bring entertainment to them," said society president Karen Collins. "This concert tour, which is modelled on a 2015 project funded by Penticton Museum and Archives as part of a grant it received to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Kettle Valley Railway, starts at the Village by the Station."

Music that has personal significance to someone or is connected with historical events is a strong stimulus to engage responses in people in care facilities, she added.

Other performances will be in Penticton, Naramata and Okanagan Falls.

Jean Kearney, the recreation therapist at Village by the Station, said it was a wonderful opportunity for residents there.

"We are very, very excited because our location sits right on the old train yard and tracks, so there's a historical side to this and great music," she said.

