40304

Penticton  

Mother Earth staying put

- | Story: 196323

A unique sculpture now has a permanent home at the Penticton Shatford Centre.

Mother Earth, made of marble, was donated this year when the artist Petronella van den Berg and her husband decided to move from the Okanagan to Eastern Canada.

"This is fabulous. It's really wonderful and generous, a big thing," said executive director Jane Shaak. "Lots of people would be happy to have this."

The sculpture was temporarily given to the Shatford in 2015, when van den Berg and her husband sold their property in Naramata and were looking for a place for it, eventually suggesting the Shatford Centre.

A dedication ceremony for the sculpture, a Buddha-like figure, is now planned for 4 p.m., Monday.

The public is invited to hear the artist talk about its creation and what it means.

Van den Berg said she was happy to make the donation.

"The Shatford is a very perfect place for this because it has a lot of visitors," she said.

She said she also has a strong connection to the Okanagan School of the Arts, which is housed there.

Mother Earth is the first sculpture installed at the Shatford Commons, the two acre property where the centre is located.

"What we are trying to do is develop the grounds and have  community demonstration gardens sculpture and community art and a community gathering place," said Shaak. "So I think this sculpture is a bit of a launch for that."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40166
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3063554
1675 Lindsay Dr.
Luke J. Menkes bedrooms RE/MAX Kelowna baths
$818,800
more details
40303




Send us your News Tips!


41437


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tripp
Tripp Penticton SPCA >


37070


Daily Dose – May 6, 2017

Daily Dose
Bounce your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get your Dose on.
Lorde: ‘I know I’m quite strange’
Music
Lorde is doing her best to stay true to herself on her musical...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017
Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week!
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40801