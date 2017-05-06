Mother Earth staying put

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A unique sculpture now has a permanent home at the Penticton Shatford Centre.

Mother Earth, made of marble, was donated this year when the artist Petronella van den Berg and her husband decided to move from the Okanagan to Eastern Canada.

"This is fabulous. It's really wonderful and generous, a big thing," said executive director Jane Shaak. "Lots of people would be happy to have this."

The sculpture was temporarily given to the Shatford in 2015, when van den Berg and her husband sold their property in Naramata and were looking for a place for it, eventually suggesting the Shatford Centre.

A dedication ceremony for the sculpture, a Buddha-like figure, is now planned for 4 p.m., Monday.

The public is invited to hear the artist talk about its creation and what it means.

Van den Berg said she was happy to make the donation.

"The Shatford is a very perfect place for this because it has a lot of visitors," she said.

She said she also has a strong connection to the Okanagan School of the Arts, which is housed there.

Mother Earth is the first sculpture installed at the Shatford Commons, the two acre property where the centre is located.

"What we are trying to do is develop the grounds and have community demonstration gardens sculpture and community art and a community gathering place," said Shaak. "So I think this sculpture is a bit of a launch for that."