Contribute to a mosaic

Photo: Contributed Penticton's completed mosaic

Summerland residents are being invited contribute to a local public art project in celebration on Canada 150.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the public can drop by the Summerland Arts Council to paint a tile that will eventually become a part of a larger mosaic to be displayed in the community.

The City of Penticton held a similar event last summer, eventually hanging the mural outside the Cleland Theatre.

“We have a lot of reservations, but there are still free tiles for anyone who cares to drop in and paint one,” said Dawn Boothe with the District of Summerland.

“Council has yet to determine where, but of course it will be in a place of prominence, it will be a large art installation,” she added.

Communities across the country have created their own mosaics in celebration of Canada 150, with each mural representing a train car, stretching across the country.