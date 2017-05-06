41299

Penticton  

Two new pickleball courts

- | Story: 196316

Two new pickleball courts in Oliver are ready for showtime.

A ribbon cutting at the Oliver Tennis Courts is being held 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America,” said Helene Crane, president of the Oliver Pickleball Club. “We officially started our season April 30, and already we have 40 active members, and expect to double that with the additional courts.”

Organizers thanked Oliver Parks and Recreation and their sponsor, Hidden Chapel Winery, for their support is getting the project to fruition.

The club plays from April to October and accepts players of all skill levels, with free beginner classes recently being launched. "They have been well attended and we hope that many of those players will also sign up to be full club members this summer," Faye Gowing, club secretary said.

For more information, go here.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3063554
1675 Lindsay Dr.
Luke J. Menkes bedrooms RE/MAX Kelowna baths
$818,800
more details
42138




Send us your News Tips!


41135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tripp
Tripp Penticton SPCA >




Daily Dose – May 6, 2017

Daily Dose
Bounce your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get your Dose on.
Lorde: ‘I know I’m quite strange’
Music
Lorde is doing her best to stay true to herself on her musical...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017
Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week!
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40008