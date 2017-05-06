Photo: Contributed

Two new pickleball courts in Oliver are ready for showtime.

A ribbon cutting at the Oliver Tennis Courts is being held 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America,” said Helene Crane, president of the Oliver Pickleball Club. “We officially started our season April 30, and already we have 40 active members, and expect to double that with the additional courts.”

Organizers thanked Oliver Parks and Recreation and their sponsor, Hidden Chapel Winery, for their support is getting the project to fruition.

The club plays from April to October and accepts players of all skill levels, with free beginner classes recently being launched. "They have been well attended and we hope that many of those players will also sign up to be full club members this summer," Faye Gowing, club secretary said.

