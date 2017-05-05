40304
Penticton  

Pedestrian dodges Mule

A large piece of wood on the front of The Mule Nightclub in Penticton came crashing to the sidewalk on Friday morning.

The large chunk, which appears to be part of the roof, took out a tree branch, broke a window at the neighbouring cafe and came close to hitting someone.

"I heard a crash about 8:50 a.m. and went to investigate," said a neighbour. "I saw part of the building lying on the ground and a guy shaking his head and walking away. The guy said he was lucky he didn't have his headset on."

“It startled me. It's not something you see every day."

Mule management said first and foremost they are incredibly thankful no one was hurt.

The club had been in the process of replacing aspects of the building with a new design, "but it looks like last night's storm had other plans," they said.

The Mule will be open tonight and tomorrow for business as usual.

Lorraine's Cafe next door was closed. 

