Penticton  

Stock your garden for spring

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is hosting a spring plant sale this weekend, an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Gardens, a local non-profit.

There will be a huge selection of native plants, colourful annuals, perennials, herbs, heirloom vegetables and drought tolerant varieties. Other highlights are local vendors, master gardeners and garden art.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the ornamental gardens, above the Summerland  Research and Development Centre at 4200 Highway 97 South.

For more information, go here.

The Keremeos Museum Society will also be holding a plant sale at their new location at the old Masonic Hall at 414 9th Ave. on Saturday. Visitors are invited to buy a membership and tour their new building. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

