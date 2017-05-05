Stock your garden for spring

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is hosting a spring plant sale this weekend, an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Gardens, a local non-profit.

There will be a huge selection of native plants, colourful annuals, perennials, herbs, heirloom vegetables and drought tolerant varieties. Other highlights are local vendors, master gardeners and garden art.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the ornamental gardens, above the Summerland Research and Development Centre at 4200 Highway 97 South.

The Keremeos Museum Society will also be holding a plant sale at their new location at the old Masonic Hall at 414 9th Ave. on Saturday. Visitors are invited to buy a membership and tour their new building. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon.